LS Polls 2024: BJP drops Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, fields Maneka from Sultanpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party dropped the sitting MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi and fielded Jitin Prasad in his place. However, his mother Maneka Gandhi has been retained from Sultanpur.

Earlier this month, India Today reported that Varun Gandhi might contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate if the saffron party does not give him a ticket. Varun Gandhi's representatives have brought four sets of nomination papers for the Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, all state-level BJP leaders opposed giving a ticket to Varun at the core committee meeting.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav remained evasive when asked whether his party would field Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit seat in case he was denied a ticket by the BJP. "I don't know who is getting tickets and who is not in another party. Our party will decide whether to give a ticket to Varun Gandhi or not," he said.

Notably, even the Samajwadi Party has not announced its candidate for the Pilibhit seat.

In its fifth list, the saffron party fielded some stars too like Kangana Ranwawat from Mandi and Arun Govil from Meerut. Naveen Jindal, who today joined the BJP from Congress, will be contesting from Kurukshetra.

In Bihar, Giriraj Singh will be contesting from Begusarai, and Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

For Odisha, the BJP has named Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur, Pratap Sarangi from Balasore, Sambit Patra from Puri, and Aparijita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar.