Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BRS announces first list of 4 candidates for Telangana 

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the names of four candidates in the party's first list for the upcoming parliamentary elections. B Vinod Kumar has been fielded from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageshwar Rao from Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad.
Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the last elections, the BRS (then TRS) had won 9 seats, followed by the BJP 4, and Congress 3. AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi got 1 seat.
So far, only BRS and BJP have announced candidates for the general elections.
The BJP has so far announced the names of nine candidates for Telangana.
Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Nizamabad: Dharmapuri Arvind
Zahirabad: BB Patil
Malkajgiri: Etela Rajender
Secunderabad: G. Kishan Reddy
Hyderabad: Kompella Madhavi Latha
Chevella: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Nagarkurnool (SC): Pothuganti Bharath Prasad
Bhongir: Boora Narsaiah Goud
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today