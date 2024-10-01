'Longevity would depend on...': Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor makes big claim on PM Modi, NDA govt; decodes BJP's standing in Bihar

Political strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday made a big claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre. He said that the popularity of both Prime Minister Modi and the NDA government has decreased.

Kishor also said that the longevity of the Central government is dependent on the upcoming assembly elections in 9 states.

While speaking to newswire ANI, the Jan Suraaj founder said: "It is clear that the popularity and power of Modi ji and this (NDA) government has decreased. The longevity would depend on the elections in 9 states including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 2-2.5 years."

He also said that if the results are unfavourable for the BJP, then there will be questions on the stability of the government but if the saffron party performs well, then, its power remains.

Furthermore, Kishor also commented on the BJP's standing in Bihar at present.

He said that the BJP is not in a strong position in Bihar, which can be attributed to the lacklustre state unit and a lack of efforts on part of the leadership. Kishor explained that due to these shortcomings, it is the BJP's compulsion that they cannot remove Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister.

"They also know that they cannot win elections in Bihar with Nitish as the Chief Minister, but they cannot do anything in Bihar as they need the help of Nitish to run the government in Delhi," Kishor noted.

He further said that people of Bihar gave 30 seats to the BJP in 2014, 39 in 2019 and more than 30 seats in 2024 but there hasn't been much change in their lives.

Kishor explained that if there has been no change in the peoples' lives, the his supporters would have become disillusioned after 2014 and 2019.

While decoding the BJP's current state in national and Bihar politics, he also made a big claim about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Kishor said that the condition of the Congress has improved a bit, while adding that the Gandhi scion has worked very hard in the last 2 years.