LS Polls 2024: BJP releases another list, fields Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Rajasthan's Dausa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the names of three more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. In the latest list, the saffron party has named two candidates for Rajasthan and one for Manipur.

For Rajasthan, the party has fielded Indu Devi Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur, and Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa.

Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh will be contesting from Inner Manipur. Manipur has two Lok Saha seats, while Rajasthan has 25.

The BJP has so far declared candidates for 400-plus Lok Sabha seats. Its first list of 195 contenders was released on March 2. Out of a total of 290 sitting MPs, the party has dropped at least 100. In the first list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name was announced from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

The second list of 72 candidates, including former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was released on March 13, followed by the third one with nine contenders on March 21.

In the fourth list, the BJP on March 22 announced the names of 15 candidates -- one from Puducherry and the remaining 14 from Tamil Nadu.

On March 25, the party released its fifth list of 111 candidates, including Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Arun Govil, who played Ram's character in Ramayan, from Meerut.