Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress likely to field Sandeep Dikshit from North East Delhi, say sources

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress party may soon announce the names of candidates on three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The grand old party is likely to announce the names on Monday evening, according to sources aware of the matter.

In February, the AAP and Congress arrived at a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi. As per this agreement, the Congress will field its candidates in Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West Delhi for the upcoming general elections.

As per sources, the party is likely to field JP Agrawal from Chandni Chowk. Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit may contest from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. All India SC ST Confederation national president and former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj is expected to enter the electoral fray from North West Delhi, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the names of candidates from four Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Sandeep Pathak and Atishi announced the names of the candidates from South Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, and East Delhi seats.

Former MP Mahabal Mishra will be AAP's candidate from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced its candidates for all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Former mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation Harsh Malhotra has been fielded from the East Delhi seat whereas former North MCD mayor Yogendra Chandolia will contest from the North West seat.

Out of the seven sitting MPs, only actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari got his ticket again from the North East Delhi seat. The MPs dropped included Dr Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh and Ramesh Bidhuri.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has been fielded from South Delhi, lawyer and daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj Bansuri Swaraj has been fielded from New Delhi, trade association leader Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk and former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi.