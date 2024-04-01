Rahul Gandhi's big charge against PM Modi: 'Engaged in match fixing in Lok Sabha elections'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday levelled a huge charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he said that the PM is engaged in "match fixing" the upcoming general elections. He also said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren were put behind bars to allegedly ensure that the opposition is unable to contest the Lok Sabha polls on an equal footing.

Related Articles

"You want an opposition that is unable to fight elections and this is why you have placed your own people inside the Election Commission, put two Chief Ministers (Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren) in jail, frozen the bank accounts of the Congress party, and put pressure on the judiciary," Gandhi said at the INDIA bloc rally held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Gandhi also claimed that the Prime Minister has allegedly placed his own people inside the Election Commission. To explain his point further, the Gandhi scion said: "When umpires are pressurised, players are bought and captains are threatened to win matches, it is called match-fixing in cricket. We have Lok Sabha polls before us; umpires were chosen by PM Modi. Two players from our team have been arrested before the match," Gandhi said.

He added that this is not an ordinary election but one aimed at saving the country's democracy and Constitution. He also accused the ruling party to attempting to handicap the opposition financially ahead of the general elections.

"What kind of election is this... where leaders are being threatened. governments are being toppled and Chief Ministers are being put in jail. This is an attempt to fix matches, which Narendra Modi is doing in collaboration with a few industrialists of the country," Gandhi said.

"We have to run campaigns, send workers to states, put up posters, but all our bank accounts have been closed. What kind of election is this?" he said. Taking potshots at the Prime Minister's clarion call 'Abki baar 400 paar', Gandhi said that the saffron party cannot even cross 180 seats without rigging the EVMs.

"Their slogan of crossing 400, without EVM, without match-fixing is not going to cross 180," he noted.