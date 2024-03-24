LS Polls 2024: JDU releases candidate list for Bihar's 16 seats, Lalan Singh to contest from Munger

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which is contesting in alliance with the BJP, on Sunday released the names of its 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, the former party chief, will contest from Munger and Lovely Anand from Sheohar.

The party has fielded Mujahid Alam from Kishanganj, Santosh Kumar from Purnia, Alok Kumar Suman from Siwan, and Kaushlendra Kumar from Nalanda.

As per the seat-sharing, the BJP will contest 17 seats in Bihar, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest 16 seats.

Bihar | JD(U) releases the names of its 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.



Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh to contest from Munger and Lovely Anand from Sheohar. pic.twitter.com/rQRLqrOcZ0 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

According to the seat-sharing pact, the BJP will be contesting from Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar and Sasaram.

Besides, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction led by Chirag Paswan will contest on five seats -- Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagariya and Jamui.

Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each.