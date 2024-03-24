LS Polls 2024: Samajwadi Party changes candidate for Bijnor, fields ST Hasan from Moradabad

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) has changed its candidate for the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat and has fielded ST Hasan from Moradabad. Earlier, the SP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Congress as part of the INDIA bloc, had fielded Yashvir Singh from Bijnor. However, now the party has given a ticket to Deepak Saini.

The SP is fighting on 63 of 80 Lok Sabha seats and its alliance partner Congress will contest on 17 seats.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati's BSP, once a dominant force in UP, declared its list of candidates for 16 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Mayawati-led party has fielded Majid Ali from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, Vijyendra Singh from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (SC seat) and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad.

From Rampur, it has given tickets to Zishan Khan, Shaulat Ali from Sambhal, Mozahid Hussain from Amroha, Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut, and Praveen Bansal from Baghpat.

From Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rajendra Singh Solanki will be the party candidate, while Girish Chandra Jatav will be in the fray from Bulandshahr (SC seat), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan alias Phool Babu from Pilibhit and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (SC).

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.