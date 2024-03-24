LS polls 2024: Trouble for Akhilesh? BSP's 7 Muslim candidates may upset Samajwadi Party's math in UP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has unveiled its initial list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. This move is expected to shake up the political landscape, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, as seven of the candidates nominated for seats in western UP are Muslims.

Out of the 16 candidates announced by the BSP, eight will contest in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, five in the second phase on April 26, two in the third phase on May 7, and one in the fourth phase on May 13 for the Shahjahanpur constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The BSP's decision is likely to shake up the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, who are allies in the INDIA bloc. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party secured victory in the Amroha and Saharanpur parliamentary constituencies.

Majid Ali will contest from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, Vijyendra Singh from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (a Scheduled Caste seat), and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad.

Zishan Khan will represent the party in Rampur, Shaulat Ali in Sambhal, Mozahid Hussain in Amroha, Devvrat Tyagi in Meerut, and Praveen Bansal in Baghpat. Rajendra Singh Solanki will contest from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Girish Chandra Jatav from Bulandshahr (another Scheduled Caste seat), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan alias Phool Babu from Pilibhit, and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (also a Scheduled Caste seat).

In January, the BSP leader stated that the party would not form any alliances and would contest the elections independently. Recently, she reiterated that the BSP would maintain equal distance from both the INDI Alliance and the ruling NDA. Despite rumors, she has consistently denied any plans to join alliances with parties like the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

