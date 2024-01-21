scorecardresearch
Business Today
Luxury hotel manager drowns wife in Goa beach over extramarital affair

The accused, 29-year-old Gaurav Katiyar, reportedly works as a manager at a luxury hotel operated by Marriott International in South Goa's Colva.

A restaurant manager of a posh hotel in Goa was arrested for allegedly killing his wife at a South Goa beach. After murdering her, the 29-year-old tried to paint it as an accident, claiming his wife drowned while he was away.

The accused, 29-year-old Gaurav Katiyar, reportedly works as a manager at a luxury hotel operated by Marriott International in South Goa's Colva. Reports claim Katiyar murdered his wife after she confronted her husband over his alleged extramarital affair.

Katiyar, a Lucknow resident, married Diksha Gangwar about a year ago, but their relationship was reportedly strained. "Katiyar decided to kill his wife as she knew about his extramarital affair," said news agency PTI quoting police sources.

Katiyar took his wife to the beach in South Goa for a stroll where he drowned her. "The incident occurred at around 3.45 pm on Friday at Cabo de Rama beach," a police official said.

After the incident, Katiyar created a commotion claiming his wife drowned in the water. Locals informed police which reached the spot. During questioning, his behaviour was found suspicious. 

"The victim's body had injury marks on the chest area, suggesting signs of struggle,” a police officer said. A video shot by a tourist exposed his claims.

The video showed him walking back alone to the beach and then returning to the sea apparently to ensure whether his wife was dead.

Katiyar has been arrested and the police are probing the incident.

Published on: Jan 21, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
