Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hailed a significant milestone in India’s defence technology drive, announcing that the country’s first 'Made in India' defence drone simulator has been granted a patent. "This will replace our reliance on imported systems and give realistic, cost-effective training to our armed forces. Another major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat!" Goyal said.

The minister's post came after IG Drones announced that it had secured a patent for developing India's first indigenous defence drone simulator, marking a milestone in the country's pursuit of self-reliance in advanced military technology.

The simulator, developed entirely in India, is designed to provide high-fidelity training to the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces. According to the company, it can simulate complex environments, including GPS-denied zones and multi-drone coordination scenarios — crucial for modern combat preparedness. It was first showcased by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Defence Expo 2022.

"This patent is a proud declaration of India’s technological resurgence," said Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder & CEO of IG Drones. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, we are not just building products — we are building the future of Bharat’s defence. This Made-in-India drone simulator is a salute to our nation’s armed forces, scientists, and innovators."

IG Drones explained that the simulator integrates AI-based technologies, real-time terrain dynamics, and physics engines, allowing armed forces to train more securely and affordably without depending on foreign systems. The company said the simulator has the potential to significantly reduce training risks while improving readiness.

By securing intellectual property rights in a domain historically dominated by foreign suppliers, IG Drones becomes the first Indian company to patent a defence drone simulation platform. The simulator is now considered a strategic asset in India’s military modernisation efforts.

IG Drones had earlier deployed indigenous drones — including VTOL, FPV, and kamikaze models — during Operation Sindoor, assisting in surveillance, mapping, and precision strike missions.