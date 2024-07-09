'If you listen to Chhagan Bhujbal...': Manoj Jarange-Patil warns Devendra Fadnavis over Maratha quota

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday warned Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis against supporting senior NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal's demand for nullifying the Kunbis' evidence in the state.

While addressing a rally in Nanded, the activist said that if Fadnavis continues paying heed to Bhujbal, the Mahayuti alliance will face defeat in all the 288 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Manoj Jarange has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community by recognising them as Kunbis under the ambit of OBC.

"I challenge Devendra Fadnavis. You are giving power to Chhagan Bhujbal. We don't have a problem with it. But you are making OBCs stand against the Marathas. You should not listen to Chhagan Bhujbal and damage the BJP in the state," newswire PTI quoted the activist as saying.

"Give us the reservation of our share. But if you listen to Chhagan Bhujbal, your 288 candidates (in upcoming assembly polls) will be defeated. We know that we did not get anything since 1980," he asserted.

He further questioned Fadnavis as to why the BJP is repeating the same mistake. "When he gave 13 per cent reservation to Marathas, the community gave 106 MLAs to BJP," he added.

Furthermore, Jarange alleged that the state government has said on record that 57 lakh evidences of 'Kunbi' are found. He also claimed that Chhagan Bhujbal called him "mad".

"Even if we consider three people getting benefit from one piece of evidence, 1.5 crore Marathas went into quota and Bhujbal calls me mad even after this," he claimed.

He claimed that the OBC community's agitation began when the Marathas were protesting for reservation and further alleged that the state is supporting OBC agitators and wants violence. Jarange-Patil also said that the Marathas want to win this battle through peace, while urging Maratha and OBC protestors in villages to remain peaceful.

Further sharpening his attack on the Mahayuti, Jarange accused the state government of conspiring against him. He said that the state government tried to attack him and appointed an SIT to put him in jail. He further claimed that even officers from the Maratha community are being threatened.