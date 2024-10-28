Maharashtra assembly polls 2024: Ajit Pawar files nomination from Baramati, CM Eknath Shinde next 

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar filed nomination papers on October 28 from Baramati, where he will face his nephew and Sharad Pawar’s grandson, Yugendra Pawar.

The chief of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is set to face a tough fight in the single-phased assembly elections later this year.

#WATCH | Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar files his nomination papers from the Baramati assembly seat



His nephew Yugendra Pawar is NCP-SP's candidate from the Baramati assembly seat pic.twitter.com/s3On2cokoR — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

The Baramati constituency is all set to witness the Pawar vs Pawar contest again after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in which Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra was defeated by Supriya Sule.

Besides the deputy CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will file nomination papers from Kopri-Pachpakhadi. Shiv Sena announced his name in the first list of candidates last week. Shinde, a three-time MLA from the constituency, will face Shiv Sena UBT’s Kedar Dighe.

The last date for the filing of nominations is October 29 and various leaders are scheduled to file their nomination papers today.

The assembly elections in the state will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will be done on November 23, along with those of Jharkhand which goes to polls on November 13 and 20.

Notable nominations for today

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray has entered the election arena from Mahim constituency. He will face Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarwankar from the seat.

NCP-SP candidate and Sharad Pawar’s grandson Yugendra Pawar filed his nomination today from Baramati in the presence of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. He is going to face his uncle Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy Chief Minister.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, has been fielded from the Bramhapuri constituency where he will file the nomination papers today.

Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan will file his nomination papers today from Karad South constituency in the Satara district.

NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar will file his nomination papers from Karjat Jamkhed today. He is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Son of former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, who is set to contest from Kankavli constituency, will file his nominations today.