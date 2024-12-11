Sharad Pawar's MPs are in touch with...: BJP leader's big claim after NCP-SP's loss in Maharashtra

Weeks after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the Maharashtra election, BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday hinted that a few MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are in touch with the party and may switch to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance soon.

Darekar pointed out that many MPs from the MVA, particularly from Sharad Pawar's parties, represent constituencies where the Mahayuti alliance won the most seats in the recent assembly elections. He said if development is a priority for these MPs, they may consider their political future carefully.

Darekar reminded them that both the central and state governments are controlled by the BJP-led alliance.

In the recent Maharashtra assembly polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP managed to secure only 10 seats, despite having the best strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections and leading in 32 seats. This indicates that the NCP lost ground in as many as 22 constituencies since June. The NCP-SP has 10 MPs in Lok Sabha.

Not only NCP-SP, but Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is also under pressure to exit the opposition MVA alliance. Thackeray is facing increasing pressure from his leaders to leave the alliance and go solo in the upcoming elections, particularly the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Responding to Darekar's remarks, NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan dismissed his claims, stating that the BJP is attempting to woo opposition leaders because it is fearful of losing the support of its allies - TDP and JDU - in the Centre.

"The Union Government led by the BJP is a fragile alliance with leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They live in fear of losing their support, which is why they resort to such tactics (of wooing MPs from opposition parties),” Chavan said, adding that NCP (SP) MPs are firm and will not betray the coalition.

The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a commanding victory in Maharashtra after winning 235 seats in the 288-member assembly, delivering a significant blow to the rival MVA.