Maharashtra Budget 2024: Govt slashes petrol, diesel tax in Mumbai, petrol down by 65 paise, diesel by Rs 2.60

Maharashtra Budget: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday said that tax on petrol and diesel will be reduced in the Mumbai region, , which will make petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre and diesel by Rs 2.60 per litre. This was announced during the state budget presentation.

"Tax on diesel is being decreased from 24% to 21 % for Mumbai region, effectively 2 rupees per litre less prices of diesel. In Mumbai region, tax on Petrol being decreased from 26% to 25% which will effectively decrease rates of petrol by 65 Paise per litre," Pawar said. The move will cost the state exchequer Rs 200 crore, Pawar said.

He also declared that three gas cylinders would be provided free of cost to all households under the CM Anna Chhatra Yojana.

Other highlights:

For Farmers: The government will give Rs 5,000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra.

For milk-producing farmers: Rs 5 rupees per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers even after 1st July 2024.

For animal attacks: Govt has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attacks, now the next of kin will get Rs 25 lakhs instead of 20 Lakhs earlier.

For women: Financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month for women in age group of 21 to 60 under 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme. The initiative is expected to cost the state 46,000 crores annually.

Healthcare: Free medical check-ups and treatment for warkaris, as well as the formation of a warkari development corporation to support the community's growth have been announced. Additionally, Rs 36 crore has been allocated for the Pandharpur dindi, with each dindi (group of pilgrims) receiving Rs 20,000.

Housing Scheme: A housing scheme has been announced by the state government to provide affordable housing to the people.

Health cover: To improve healthcare accessibility, the state has decided to increase the health cover under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 1.5 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs.

Religious funds: Complimentary medical examinations and healthcare services will be provided to individuals partaking in the Warkaris pilgrimage. Furthermore, the establishment of a Warkari Development Corporation has been revealed to bolster the progress of the community.

In addition, a sum of Rs 36 crore has been designated for the Pandharpur dindi, with each dindi being granted Rs 20,000 to support their pilgrimage expenses.

Welfare initiatives: Provisions for new ambulances and the Har ghar null initiative, which aims to provide tap water to 21 lakh households currently in the process of being connected.

Women SHGs: The Unity Mall project will prioritise women's self-help groups, with a goal to enable 25 lakh women to become Lakhpati (millionaires) within the current year. Additionally, the budget allocates funds for the establishment of 100 special fast-track courts to address cases of crimes against women.

Education: The budget also introduces a fee waiver for girls from OBC and EWS families pursuing higher education. This initiative is expected to benefit 2 lakh girls and has an annual budget of Rs 2000 crore.

Food supply: The state govt has announced the "Gaon tethe godown" scheme, allocating a budget of Rs. 341 crore for its implementation.

Bamboo plantation: To encourage bamboo plantation, farmers will receive a financial incentive of Rs. 175 per plant. The state plans to initiate a bamboo plantation drive, starting from the Nandurbar district, with a target of bringing 6,000 hectares of land under bamboo cultivation under the Atal scheme.

Free electricity: The state will provide free electricity to farmers by installing 8.5 lakh solar pumps.

Water conservation:The Government has allocated a budget of Rs 650 crore for the Jal Yukta Shivar Yojana, a project aimed at water conservation and management.

Youth: The state will introduce the CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, a skill development program that offers a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

Textile Park: The state government has announced plans to establish a technical textile park to boost the textile industry.

Tourism: Additionally, a scuba diving center will be set up in Sindhudurg to promote tourism in the coastal region.

