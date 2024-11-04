Maharashtra elections 2024: MNS to contest against Mahayuti in Mahim, Worli, 23 other seats in Mumbai

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls on 25 out of 36 seats in Mumbai. The MNS' decision to contest on these seats will pose a significant challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, both of whom have strong bases in the financial capital.
Among the 25 seats where MNS will contest in Mumbai are Mahim and Worli. From Mahim, the MNS has fielded Raj Thackeray's son in a triangular fight against Shinde Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.
In Worli, the regional party has fielded MNS chief's right-hand man Sandeep Deshpande against SS (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Shinde Sena's Milind Deora. In the Sewree assembly seat, where the Mahayuti has not fielded any candidate, MNS' Bala Nandgaonkar is the sole candidate with the ruling coalition's support.
Full list of assembly seats in Mumbai
|S. No.
|Assembly seat
|Mahayuti candidate
|MNS candidate
|1
|Colaba
|Rahul Narwekar (BJP)
|-- NA --
|2
|Malabar Hill
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP)
|-- NA --
|3
|Mumbadevi
|Shaina NC (Shiv Sena)
|-- NA --
|4
|Byculla
|Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena)
|-- NA --
|5
|Worli
|Milind Deora (Shiv Sena)
|Sandeep Deshpande
|6
|Mahim
|Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)
|Amit Thackeray
|7
|Sewree
|-- NA --
|Bala Nandgaonkar (backed by Mahayuti)
|8
|Wadala
|Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP)
|Snehal Jadhav
|9
|Dharavi
|Rajesh Khandare (Shiv Sena)
|-- NA --
|10
|Kurla
|Mangesh Kudalkar (Shiv Sena)
|Pradeep Waghmare
|11
|Bandra (West)
|Ashish Shelar (BJP)
|-- NA --
|12
|Bandra (East)
|Zeeshan Siddique (NCP)
|Trupti Sawant
|13
|Chandivali
|Dilip Lande (Shiv Sena)
|Mahendra Bhanushali
|14
|Chembur
|Tukaram Kathe (Shiv Sena)
|Mauli Thorve
|15
|Anushakti Nagar
|Sana Malik (NCP)
|-- NA --
|16
|Vile Parle
|Parag Alawni (BJP)
|Juilee Shende
|17
|Andheri West
|Ameet Satam (BJP)
|-- NA --
|18
|Versova
|Bharti Lavekar (BJP)
|Sandesh Desai
|19
|Goregaon
|Vidya Thakur (BJP)
|Virendra Jadhav
|20
|Kandivali East
|Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP)
|Mahesh Pharkase
|21
|Dindoshi
|Sanjay Nirupam (Shiv Sena)
|Bhaskar Parab
|22
|Jogeshwari East
|Manisha Waikar (Shiv Sena)
|Bhalchandra Ambure
|23
|Charkop
|Yogesh Sagar (BJP)
|Dinesh Salvi
|24
|Malad West
|Vinod Shelar (BJP)
|-- NA --
|25
|Borivali
|Sanjay Upadhyaye (BJP)
|Kunal Mainkar
|26
|Dahisar
|Manisha Chaudhary (BJP)
|Rajesh Yerunkar
|27
|Mulund
|Mihir Kotecha (BJP)
|-- NA --
|28
|Bhandup West
|Ashok Patil (Shiv Sena)
|Shirish Sawant
|29
|Vikhroli
|Suvarna Karanje (Shiv Sena)
|Vishwajit Dolam
|30
|Kalina
|Amarjeet Singh (RPI-BJP)
|Sandeep Hutgi
|31
|Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar
|Suresh Patil (Shiv Sena)
|Jagdish Khandekar
|32
|Ghatkopar West
|Ram Kadam (BJP)
|Ganesh Chukkal
|33
|Ghatkopar East
|Parag Shah (BJP)
|Sandeep Kulthe
|34
|Andheri East
|Murji Patel (Shiv Sena)
|-- NA --
|35
|Magathane
|Prakash Surve (Shiv Sena)
|Nayan Kadam
|36
|Sion Koliwada
|Captain Tamil Selvan (BJP)
|-- NA --
In Mumbai, the BJP is contesting on 17 seats whereas the Shinde Sena is fighting on 16. MNS has fielded its candidates against the BJP on 10 seats anbd on 12 seats against the Shiv Sena.
