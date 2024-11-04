Maharashtra elections 2024: MNS to contest against Mahayuti in Mahim, Worli, 23 other seats in Mumbai

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls on 25 out of 36 seats in Mumbai. The MNS' decision to contest on these seats will pose a significant challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, both of whom have strong bases in the financial capital.

Among the 25 seats where MNS will contest in Mumbai are Mahim and Worli. From Mahim, the MNS has fielded Raj Thackeray's son in a triangular fight against Shinde Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

In Worli, the regional party has fielded MNS chief's right-hand man Sandeep Deshpande against SS (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Shinde Sena's Milind Deora. In the Sewree assembly seat, where the Mahayuti has not fielded any candidate, MNS' Bala Nandgaonkar is the sole candidate with the ruling coalition's support.

Full list of assembly seats in Mumbai

S. No. Assembly seat Mahayuti candidate MNS candidate 1 Colaba Rahul Narwekar (BJP) -- NA -- 2 Malabar Hill Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP) -- NA -- 3 Mumbadevi Shaina NC (Shiv Sena) -- NA -- 4 Byculla Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena) -- NA -- 5 Worli Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) Sandeep Deshpande 6 Mahim Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena) Amit Thackeray 7 Sewree -- NA -- Bala Nandgaonkar (backed by Mahayuti) 8 Wadala Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP) Snehal Jadhav 9 Dharavi Rajesh Khandare (Shiv Sena) -- NA -- 10 Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar (Shiv Sena) Pradeep Waghmare 11 Bandra (West) Ashish Shelar (BJP) -- NA -- 12 Bandra (East) Zeeshan Siddique (NCP) Trupti Sawant 13 Chandivali Dilip Lande (Shiv Sena) Mahendra Bhanushali 14 Chembur Tukaram Kathe (Shiv Sena) Mauli Thorve 15 Anushakti Nagar Sana Malik (NCP) -- NA -- 16 Vile Parle Parag Alawni (BJP) Juilee Shende 17 Andheri West Ameet Satam (BJP) -- NA -- 18 Versova Bharti Lavekar (BJP) Sandesh Desai 19 Goregaon Vidya Thakur (BJP) Virendra Jadhav 20 Kandivali East Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP) Mahesh Pharkase 21 Dindoshi Sanjay Nirupam (Shiv Sena) Bhaskar Parab 22 Jogeshwari East Manisha Waikar (Shiv Sena) Bhalchandra Ambure 23 Charkop Yogesh Sagar (BJP) Dinesh Salvi 24 Malad West Vinod Shelar (BJP) -- NA -- 25 Borivali Sanjay Upadhyaye (BJP) Kunal Mainkar 26 Dahisar Manisha Chaudhary (BJP) Rajesh Yerunkar 27 Mulund Mihir Kotecha (BJP) -- NA -- 28 Bhandup West Ashok Patil (Shiv Sena) Shirish Sawant 29 Vikhroli Suvarna Karanje (Shiv Sena) Vishwajit Dolam 30 Kalina Amarjeet Singh (RPI-BJP) Sandeep Hutgi 31 Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Suresh Patil (Shiv Sena) Jagdish Khandekar 32 Ghatkopar West Ram Kadam (BJP) Ganesh Chukkal 33 Ghatkopar East Parag Shah (BJP) Sandeep Kulthe 34 Andheri East Murji Patel (Shiv Sena) -- NA -- 35 Magathane Prakash Surve (Shiv Sena) Nayan Kadam 36 Sion Koliwada Captain Tamil Selvan (BJP) -- NA --

In Mumbai, the BJP is contesting on 17 seats whereas the Shinde Sena is fighting on 16. MNS has fielded its candidates against the BJP on 10 seats anbd on 12 seats against the Shiv Sena.