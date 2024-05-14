Maharashtra Elections 2024: Restaurants in Mumbai announce 20% discount for voters on May 20-21

Mumbai's local voters are set to receive a 20% discount on their dine-in bill on May 20 and 21 2024, according to an announcement made by the city on Tuesday. The move comes as part of the 'Democracy Discount' initiative launched by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Mumbai Chapter, aiming to motivate citizens to exercise their right to vote.



Rachel Goenka, the Head of NRAI Mumbai Chapter, expressed her excitement over the participation of numerous admired brands in this initiative.

"Mumbai as a city has always had such a great sense of community and I am thrilled that we have so many fabulous brands on board as part of the NRAI Mumbai Chapter," NRAI Mumbai Chapter Head Rachel Goenka said in the statement.

The offer stands applicable to all dine-in customers who are recognized city residents as per their voter ID, and have participated in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, evident by their inked finger.



This discount will be in effect during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections which Mumbai will witness on May 20, 2024.

The constituencies in Maharashtra that will go on polls in fifth phase include- Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South.