Maharashtra Elections 2024: Satya Pal Malik meets Uddhav Thackeray, to campaign for MVA

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is a very vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday extended his support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. He said he would campaign for the opposition and that the ruling BJP would be "wiped out" in the state elections.

Malik, who had played a crucial role in the abrogation of J&K's special status, met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

"The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the state elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election...I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it," said Malik while speaking to reporters after meeting Thackeray.

Malik said the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra will significantly influence the political landscape of the country and asserted the state poll results would serve as "the last nail in the BJP's coffin".

Asked about his message to Thackeray, he said, "As per my information, the BJP is losing; you (MVA) people will win." "I also asked them to make some adjustments but stay together in the assembly polls. We had a cursory discussion about the INDIA bloc. However, I assured them that the MVA will form the government (in Maharashtra)," he said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November. The ruling Mahayuti in the state comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP. The opposition MVA includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).