Maharashtra LS Polls 2024: Prakash Ambedkar breaks ties with Uddhav's Sena in huge setback to INDIA

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday snapped the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT). Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA, led by Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced an alliance last January. Ambedkar has been eyeing to join hands with three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I had asked Uddhav Thackeray that Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA should first sit together and chalk out strategy for a joint political path, but that didn't happen. The VBA alliance with Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer," he said, adding that "if the VBA and MVA alliance takes shape, then we will see".

Ambedkar also claimed that the internal strife in MVA allies- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress- doesn't seem to end. He claimed the MVA never gave him a proposal of four seats. The VBA has been eyeing to join hands with the three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, the seat-sharing talks with the allies have remained inconclusive so far.

The INDIA alliance is yet to finalise its seat-sharing for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Earlier this week, Ambedkar had expressed his displeasure with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for their "unequal attitude" towards his party and offered support to the third MVA partner – Congress – on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The VBA's proposal to the Congress is not only a "goodwill" gesture, but also an "extension of a friendly hand" for a possible alliance for the future.

Today, Uddhav Sena's Sanjay Raut termed Ambedkar's decision to break the alliance as "one-sided" and "unfortunate". Raut suggested that their alliance, formed a year ago, was basically for the assembly and local bodies elections. "Ambedkar should have discussed with Thackeray before making such an announcement. It is one-sided and unfortunate," Raut said, adding that the VBA chief, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, should reconsider his decision.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) offer of four seats in Maharashtra to Prakash Ambedkar still remains, Raut said. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI)