Key Mahayuti meeting cancelled, Eknath Shinde leaves for hometown amid suspense over CM post 

As the suspense over the next Maharashtra chief minister continues, a key Mahayuti alliance meeting to formulate a power-sharing pact in the state was cancelled today (November 29) as the outgoing CM Eknath Shinde left for his hometown in Satara, according to reports.

Shinde is headed for his village in Satara and the meeting is likely to be held after his return, as per the reports. The sudden development has sparked speculation that the Shiv Sena chief is unhappy about the government formation talks.

The meeting was scheduled in Mumbai following a high-level discussion in Delhi on November 28 night, where Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After the meeting with Shah, Shinde called the discussions “good and positive”. He said the decision on the next CM of Maharashtra will be taken up in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital.

The Shiv Sena leader has repeatedly said he would not be an obstacle in the government formation and abide by the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the next chief minister.

Different viewpoints are emerging in the Shiv Sena over Shinde’s place in the next government to be headed by the BJP, the biggest constituent in the Mahayuti, which posted a thumping win in the just-held assembly polls.

Many leaders in the Shiv Sena are asking Shinde to accept deputy CM's post if offered by the BJP. However, another section feels it wouldn't be right for him to accept No. 2 position after serving as CM for more than two-and-a-half years, the sources said.

Leaders of the alliance have said a new government could be in place in Maharashtra by December 2.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scripted a landslide victory in the recent state assembly elections by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP bagged 132 Assembly seats, while Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)