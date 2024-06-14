Maharashtra: Onion grower problems led to to defeat of 'Mahayuti' in Lok Sabha elections, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar admitted on Friday that dissatisfaction among onion growers, especially concerning low prices, played a significant role in the poor performance of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

He mentioned that the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance faced consequences for the discontent among farmers in Maharashtra's onion-growing regions like Nashik, leading to their poor performance in the elections.

In the recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured victory in 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 seats. Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti, part of the NDA alliance, managed to win only 17 seats.

Pawar's statement came three days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde admitted farm distress cost the Mahayuti alliance dearly and added "Onions made us cry in Nashik, soybean and cotton in Marathwada and Vidarbha (in polls)."

Pawar emphasized the alliance's consistent advocacy for an onion support price, stressing the importance of safeguarding both farmers' and consumers' interests. He further said that the Mahayuti alliance performed poorly in almost all Lok Sabha seats in the onion-growing belt, except for Jalgaon and Raver.

The Centre imposed a ban on onion exports in December last year to curb retail prices, triggering protests among farmers in the Nashik region. The ban was lifted in early May after widespread discontent. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena and its ally BJP lost the Nashik and Dindori seats, respectively. The alliance managed to secure only one seat in Marathwada and two seats in Vidarbha.

Pawar also rejected reports of senior NCP member Chhagan Bhujbal being unhappy about Sunetra Pawar being fielded as the party candidate for Rajya Sabha by-polls.

Speculations are doing rounds that the BJP might end its alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP and align with Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde's Shiv Sena for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.