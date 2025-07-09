‘Won’t be surprised if…’: Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan hints at major shift in Congress' civic poll plans

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has indicated that the Congress might consider contesting civic polls independently in Mumbai and other regions later this year. The potential move comes amid ongoing discussions about alliances with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), which are part of the broader INDIA alliance.

Citing past elections, Chavan told news agency PTI: "In the past also, although we had alliance for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha (polls), we fought the local body election separately, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Congress party body (committee) decides to go for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur elections separately," he said.

His statement comes at a time when the state is faced with multiple incidents of workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) attacking people for not speaking Marathi.

Chavan highlighted that the Congress remains aligned with its INDIA alliance partners but expressed concerns about potential sub-alliances. He cautioned against alliances that contradict Congress's ideology.

Chavan told news agency PTI in an interview: "Congress party's stand is that our alliance is with our INDIA alliance partners - which is the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). If they want to do a sub-alliance with some other party, like-minded party, that's their business."

"But if they want to make an alliance with people who are fundamentally opposed to the Congress ideology, ideology of secularism, ideology of what Ambedkar wrote in the Constitution, then we will not accept that," he added.

Furthermore, the former Maharashtra CM criticised the Centre's attempts to impose Hindi from a young age, describing it as reminiscent of "1930s Germany, Hitler's Germany." He stressed that the imposition from Class 1 would burden young children and dilute proficiency in English or the mother tongue.

Recent protests in Mira Bhayander following attacks on non-Marathi speakers further complicated the political landscape. Chavan criticised any violence against those not speaking Marathi and called for improved governance. He urged the state government to maintain order.

Chavan also accused the state government of being indecisive and fragmented, suggesting that a lack of cohesion has weakened its authority. He emphasised the necessity for stronger leadership to prevent further law and order issues.

The political climate in Maharashtra remains tense, with the Congress and its allies navigating complex alliance dynamics and regional challenges. While the Congress explores its options, Chavan welcomed potential cooperation between fractured factions, including the Shiv Sena.

(With PTI inputs)