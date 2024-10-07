Shinde Sena suffers first jolt, influential leader from Dombivli joins Uddhav Sena

In a major setback for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, influential young leader Dipesh Mhatre from Dombivli joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday. Mhatre, an office-bearer from Yuva Sena, is expected to contest the upcoming assembly elections against BJP's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan, according to The Indian Express.

Dombivli falls within the Kalyan constituency, which was won by Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde in the recent general elections. This marks the first significant revolt Shinde has faced in his home district since splitting from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena in June 2022.

Along with Mhatre, seven corporators from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also joined the Thackeray faction, intensifying the political shift in the region. Tensions between the Shinde-led Sena and the BJP have been brewing in Kalyan and Dombivli for over a year, with local BJP leaders previously pressing for control over the Kalyan parliamentary seat.

Mhatre had expressed interest in contesting the assembly polls, but Chavan, as the sitting MLA and minister, was seen as the favored candidate within the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Frustrated with this arrangement, Mhatre opted to join the Uddhav camp.

"This is the first time in some time that someone from Thane district is joining Matoshri. I promise you (Uddhav Thackeray) that I will go to any extent to grow the party in the Thane district. I promise you that not a single worker will shift the loyalty now," Mhatre said after formally joining the Sena (UBT).

Earlier today, the BJP suffered a jolt as its former minister Harshvardhan Patil joined the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). He had resigned from the BJP a few days ago. Patil jumped the ship as he sensed he won't get tickets in the upcoming assembly polls.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are expected to be held in mid-November.