'Mahila hoon, maal nahi': Shaina NC sets the record straight, schools Shiv Sena UBT leader on respect for women

Arvind Sawant, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), ignited controversy recently by referring to former BJP spokesperson Shaina NC as “imported maal” during a media interaction. His comments came in response to inquiries about Shaina's candidacy and prospects as she transitions from the BJP to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Shaina has spent her entire life in the BJP, and now look at her... Humare yahan imported maal nahi chalta (Imported material does not work here). Only original maal works here," Sawant stated, implying that Shaina does not belong to the Shiv Sena's ranks.

Shaina NC, announced her departure from the BJP earlier this week, opting to join the Shinde faction. She is set to contest from the Mumbadevi assembly constituency in Mumbai.

In her reaction to Sawant’s remarks, Shaina emphasized that his comments reflect a broader, outdated mindset prevalent within his party, and that they were misogynistic.

"This reflects the mindset of Arvind Sawant and his party. Does he think every woman of Mumbadevi is mere 'maal'? On one hand, we have Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Behan Yojana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives like Ujjwala and the Mudra Banking and Housing Scheme aimed at empowering women. On the other hand, we have Mahavinash Aghadi’s Arvind Sawant calling me 'imported maal,'" she retorted.

In response to the derogatory remark, Shaina filed a formal complaint against Sawant at the Nagpada police station, asserting, "You (Sawant) will have to apologize at the Nagpada Police Station. People will certainly teach the Shiv Sena (UBT) party a lesson in the November 20 elections."

Additionally, she took to her social media platform, posting in Hindi: "Mahila hoon, maal nahi" (I'm a woman, not goods/material), reinforcing her stance against Sawant's comments.

Shaina NC is set to face off against Congress candidate Amin Patel in the upcoming elections, representing the Mumbadevi constituency, which is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat.

(With inputs from PTI)