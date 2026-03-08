 Mahua Moitra accuses President Murmu of ‘parroting BJP’ in fresh political row

A fresh political controversy has erupted after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused Droupadi Murmu of “parroting” the words of the Bharatiya Janata Party and making “untrue allegations” about West Bengal ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The remarks came in the wake of the President’s comments regarding arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference held in Darjeeling last week.

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Moitra’s allegations

In a video message posted on X on Saturday, Moitra said the state government was not responsible for the event as it was organised by a private body.

Dear @rashtrapatibhvn courtesy begets courtesy. We respect your chair but do NOT, for one minute, think you can abuse your office to make untrue & unfounded allegations about our state & our people. @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/Ecc1wz54Lo — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 7, 2026

“Madam president, you came to Bengal today and you chose to parrot the words of BJP in time of election. Today you came to Bengal not to a programme organised by state government. You came for a private program organised by a private organization. The West Bengal government was not responsible for this project,” Moitra said.

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She further stated that despite this, the state government had conducted a security briefing with the President’s office three days earlier.

“Inspite of that your office and you deemed it fit to come to Bengal. And now you found the arrangements were not up to your standards. We didn't invite you for the program so we're not responsible for the arrangements yet after this program you choose to stand on soil of Bengal and make completely unwarranted, untrue allegations about Bengal and about how Adivasi and tribals live here,” she added.

In her post, she also wrote, “Dear @rashtrapatibhvn courtesy begets courtesy. We respect your chair but do NOT, for one minute, think you can abuse your office to make untrue & unfounded allegations about our state & our people. @MamataOfficial,” referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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Accusations on Tribal Issues

“May I remind you ever since you've become the 1st lady adivasi tribal president, the number of atrocities of BJP on tribals especially tribal women has increased. You have said nothing on all of that. When tribal women were raped and left naked, and paraded in the streets of Manipur, you didn't say anything. When tribal people were urinated on in Madhya Pradesh you didn't say anything,” Moitra said.

She added, “Today you come to Bengal, parroting what BJP says three weeks before an election. We respect you and We respect your chair. But madam president, courtesy begets courtesy. Don't come to our soil to insult our people and lie about our government's doing. Look within yourself and do your chair proud. Do not parrot the words of BJP,” she concluded.

Background to the Row

The controversy follows President Murmu’s expression of disappointment over arrangements at the Santal conference in Darjeeling and her noted absence of the West Bengal Chief Minister at the event.

The issue has triggered sharp political reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the All India Trinamool Congress government of insulting the President. The TMC has rejected allegations of protocol violation.

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The state of West Bengal heads into Assembly elections in the coming months, further intensifying the political sparring.

(With inputs from ANI)