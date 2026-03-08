US-Israel-Iran War Live updates: Abbas Araghchi told tells NBC that Iran hasn’t begun any plan to increase that range and that there’s no evidence or intelligence indicating that his country “is going to long-range missiles, let alone those missiles who can reach the United States soil.” The current range puts all of the Mideast and some of Eastern Europe in range.

The IRGC said that it targeted the Bazan Group oil refinery in Haifa Bay using Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel ballistic missiles. "IRGC hits Haifa refinery in response to Israeli regime's attack on Tehran refinery," Iran's Mehr news agency reported. Air raid sirens had sounded earlier on Saturday in the area of Haifa, but there have been no reports in Israel of anything being hit, Reuters said.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said Israel’s attacks on Iran’s oil facilities were an escalation in the war and “we will see additional escalations in the coming days.”

Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on March 8, targeting fuel infrastructure in Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the attacks targeted fuel storage complexes linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran. The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime," IDF wrote on X.

Bahrain said Iranian attacks had also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack," the interior ministry said in a statement on X.