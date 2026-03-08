US-Israel-Iran War Live updates: Abbas Araghchi told tells NBC that Iran hasn’t begun any plan to increase that range and that there’s no evidence or intelligence indicating that his country “is going to long-range missiles, let alone those missiles who can reach the United States soil.” The current range puts all of the Mideast and some of Eastern Europe in range.
The IRGC said that it targeted the Bazan Group oil refinery in Haifa Bay using Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel ballistic missiles. "IRGC hits Haifa refinery in response to Israeli regime's attack on Tehran refinery," Iran's Mehr news agency reported. Air raid sirens had sounded earlier on Saturday in the area of Haifa, but there have been no reports in Israel of anything being hit, Reuters said.
Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said Israel’s attacks on Iran’s oil facilities were an escalation in the war and “we will see additional escalations in the coming days.”
Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on March 8, targeting fuel infrastructure in Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the attacks targeted fuel storage complexes linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran. The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime," IDF wrote on X.
Bahrain said Iranian attacks had also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack," the interior ministry said in a statement on X.
Middle East conflict: Check out the latest developments on BusinessToday.In
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Kingdom’s Civil Defense said Sunday evening that a military projectile that fell onto a residential area killed two foreign-born residents and wounded 12 others in Al-Kharj governorate.
The Civil Defense spokesperson said in a statement that the two killed were of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality, and all wounded are Bangladeshi residents.
These are the first casualties to be reported by Saudi Arabia since the war began a week ago.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Video recorded last night shows the moment oil that had leaked into the sewer system of Tehran—following Israeli airstrikes on three major oil reservoirs in the capital — ignited and suddenly exploded. The incident set several streets on fire in the Kuhsar district in northwest Tehran.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Michael Leiter, Israeli’s ambassador to the United States, has laid out a vision for a post-theocracy Iran, with Jerusalem and Washington providing “guidance” for a pluralistic transitional government.
“What we’re hoping for is that we move into a period of a transitional government where the minorities come together, where the majority of the people come together, all the various opposition parties come together for a transitional government where they can lead the country for a year or so together with the guidance from the United States and Israel and other regional allies,” Leiter told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning.
Leiter said Israel has cultivated relations with Iranian ethnic minorities, such as the Kurdish and Baluchi communities. But he said the country’s ethnic Persian majority would need to buy in as well.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: A shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz is often framed as an oil shock. But according to Gaurab Chakrabarti, Co-Founder and CEO of US-based chemical manufacturing firm Solugen, the real danger may lie far beyond crude prices — in the complex industrial supply chains that depend on oil and gas derivatives.
Read more here
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US Central Command says the Iranian government “blatantly disregards the safety of innocent people” in its own country. Central Command says Iran is using areas with high civilian populations for military operations, including launches of drones and ballistic missiles.
Central Command says the U.S. military “takes every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians but cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes.”
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Israeli military said on Sunday it had struck more than 3,400 targets in Iran and more then 600 in Lebanon since the Middle East war began last week.
Military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani added that Israel believes it has destroyed 60% of the missile launchers across Iran, which he said is causing a bottleneck of launches and dramatically reducing firepower.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Ukraine will send experts to advise the United States and other Middle Eastern countries on repelling Iranian drone attacks next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian experts would be “on site” to assess the situation, but did not specify where they would be located or the exact date of their arrival.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The UAE emphasizes that it does not seek to be drawn into any conflict or escalation, but affirms its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents, based on its right to self-defense in accordance with international law and the UN charter.
"The United Arab Emirates affirms that it is acting in self-defense against the brutal and unjustified Iranian aggression, which included the launch of more than 1,400 ballistic missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and civilian sites, resulting in civilian casualties.
This constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, an infringement upon the UAE’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a direct threat to its security and stability," the ministry said in a statement.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: An Iranian official deplored the US-Israeli strikes on oil facilities in Iran, saying they pushed the war into a “dangerous phase.”
“These attacks on fuel storage facilities amount to nothing less than intentional chemical warfare against the Iranian citizens,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a social media post.
“The consequences of this environmental and humanitarian catastrophe will not be confined within Iran’s borders,” he said.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: To support passengers amid the ongoing situation in West Asia, Air India will operate 78 additional flights on 9 routes between 10 and 18 March. "We’re deploying extra capacity to New York (JFK), London (Heathrow), Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo, and Malé," the airline said in a post on X.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Sheikh Tahnoon Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi in a post on X wrote, "By the wisdom of our prudent leadership, the efficiency of our armed forces, the readiness of our national institutions, and the cohesion of our society of citizens and residents, the UAE will remain a homeland of achievement and a model for overcoming challenges.
Safeguarding the homeland's security and sovereignty, and preserving its stability and gains, is a national priority and a responsibility in which everyone's efforts integrate across their various sectors and endeavors, enabling the UAE to continue its progress with confidence and steadfastness, advancing with determination on its path toward further success and prosperity."
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that they had launched missiles towards the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Bersheeva, as well as an airbase in Jordan. "The 28th wave of the Operation Honest Promise 4 was launched by the next-generation missiles of the Guards aerospace force against the areas of Beersheva, Tel Aviv, and the Al-Azraq airbase," the Guards said in a statement, according to state TV.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Firefighters have controlled fires at the Kuwait International Airport and a government agency in Kuwait City, hours after both facilities were hit in missile and drone attacks on March 8.
The General Fire Force said in a statement that it managed to control fires at fuel tanks in the airport as well as the headquarters of the state-run Public Institution for Social Insurance.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The UAE’s Defense Ministry says it intercepted all 16 missiles, while a 17th fell into the sea. It says it intercepted most of the drones, but four fell in UAE territory. The ministry says it is ready to “firmly confront” the threats.
Iran’s president earlier Sunday threatened to increase attacks on U.S. targets across the region in the face of ongoing Israeli and U.S. strikes. The Emirati statement did not specify the locations of Sunday’s attacks.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The body tasked with selecting Iran's new supreme leader has reached a decision, members said Sunday, although the name has yet to be announced.
"The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined," said Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body who represents Khuzestan province, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Sun is hidden behind a sky filled with smoke in Tehran after a night of intensive strikes on oil facilities.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israeli forces struck several fuel storage complexes Belonging to the IRGC in Tehran guided by IDF intelligence.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Ahmad Alamolhoda, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, has said that the election for the next leader has been held and the leader has been elected.
He has said that now all depends on the head of the Secretariat of the Assembly of Experts, Hosseini Bushehri, who is currently responsible for publicly announcing the decision, the semi-official Mehr news agency reports.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday oil prices will continue to soar, inflicting pain on the global economy as long as the war in the Middle East goes on. Oil prices have soared since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, reaching its highest levels since 2023.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude jumped 8.5% to $92.69 on Friday — up from nearly $70 a barrel just late last week. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude climbed 12.2%, to $90.90 a barrel on Friday.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: It is reported to have broken out at a government site operated by the Public Institution for Social Security in Kuwait. In a social media post, the department said: "The main building of the organization was targeted, resulting in material damage to the building." The fire appears to be under control now.