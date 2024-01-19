scorecardresearch
Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow after eviction notice

Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow after eviction notice

Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last month, has reportedly vacated her Delhi bungalow after eviction notice. 

The Delhi High Court had rejected the former MP's  plea challenging the notice sent to her to vacate the government bungalow which was allotted to her. 

In its order issued, the high court said Moitra does not have the right to continue living in the bungalow as she has been suspended as an MP.

This was the second time Mahua Moitra had approached the Delhi High Court over the eviction notices sent to her after her expulsion in December last year.

Following her expulsion on December 8 over allegations that she accepted gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in the Lok Sabha, the Directorate of Estates (DoE) asked Muhua Moitra to vacate the bungalow by January 7.

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) found the former MP's explanation of why she should be allowed to continue staying in the government bungalow unsatisfactory. On Tuesday, Mahua Moitra was sent another notice asking her to vacate the government bungalow immediately.

Moitra then approached the Delhi High Court challenging the DoE's notice asking her to vacate the bungalow immediately. However, the court rejected her plea and said the allotment of the government accommodation was co-terminus with her status as an MP, which came to an end upon her expulsion.

Published on: Jan 19, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
