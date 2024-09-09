Major setback for BJP in Haryana: Another senior leader quits party, joins Congress

Ahead of crucial assembly polls, the BJP has suffered a massive setback as several top leaders have quit the party over the denial of tickets. On Sunday, Haryana BJP Vice President GL Sharma joined the Congress with more than 250 office bearers. Along with Sharma, several workers of the BJP and other organisations also joined Congress. Sharma was the chairman of the Dairy Development Corporation in the Haryana government.

BJP's Aditya Devi Lal, the grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, joined the Indian National Lok Dal on Sunday and was fielded from Dabwali. Aditya quit as Haryana Marketing Board chairman recently. With his exit, the saffron party lost its prominent face in the Sirsa district less than a month ahead of the polls.

Aditya is the second from the Devi Lal clan to quit the BJP within a week. A few days ago, the state's Energy and Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala, a son of Devi Lal, also left the ruling party. Before joining the INLD, Aditya took the blessings of his uncle and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

BJP's Bachan Singh Arya has also quit the party amid discontent over the candidates list. Arya, the BJP leader from Safidon in Jind, announced his resignation because of being upset about not getting a ticket. The BJP has decided to field former JJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam from Narnaund.

Laxman Napa, BJP's MLA from the Ratia assembly constituency, also resigned last Friday from the party's primary membership after not being given a ticket. Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala is also amongst the names of those who have decided to move on after not being given an opportunity to compete in the elections.

Former BJP State Minister Karan Kamboj also left the party last week, noting that he would be working to defeat the party after not being offered a chance to contest. Minister of State Bishamber Singh expressed his displeasure publicly but noted that he would stay.

While the saffron party has faced some exits, it has also onboarded some leaders from AAP. AAP Haryana's vice president and former MLA Umesh Aggarwal's wife Anita Agarwal and son Samarth Agarwal have joined the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)

