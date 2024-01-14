Maldives asks India to withdraw its military presence by March 15

Amid a diplomatic row with India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has proposed that New Delhi withdraw its military presence from the archipelago nation before March 15, India Today reported on Sunday. Muizzu's proposal comes just days after he returned from China. The Maldivian President, who is pro-China, had fought his elections last year on anti-India plank. Soon after coming to power, he formally asked New Delhi to withdraw its troops from Maldives.

At present, around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, are stationed in the Maldives. The removal of Indian troops was the main campaign weapon of Muizzu's party.

Last month, government sources told India Today that the troop withdrawal issue was briefly discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maldivian President on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

Soon after assuming power, Muizzu asserted that he was firmly committed to ensuring that Maldives remains "free" of any "foreign military presence" to preserve its independence and sovereignty. He said the Maldives is too small to get caught up in geopolitical competition. He also stated that he has no interest in interfering in the current foreign policy of the Maldives. "Maldives is too small to get caught up in geopolitical rivalry. I am not very interested in interfering in the country's foreign policy," he had said.

The relationship between India and Maldives has deteriorated since Muizzu assumed power in Male. This bilateral relationship plunged further after the island country's three deputy ministers made derogatory remarks against PM Modi following his visit to the Indian islands of Lakshadweep.

Following the comments, Indians hit back by boycotting Maldives as a tourist destination. Reacting to this, Muizzu recently said that his country is small but 'can't be bullied'.

Meanwhile, Muizzu's party has suffered a setback as opposition party's candidate Adam Azim won the mayoral elections of Male. Azim's victory was reported as "landslide" and "victory by a large margin". Azim, who is from Maldives Democratic Party, secured 5,303 votes out of 41 boxes counted, against his rival Aishath Azima Shakoor of Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) who garnered 3,301 votes.

(With inputs from Geeta Mohan)