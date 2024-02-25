Maldives' Home Ministry website hacked over 'anti-India actions': Report

The official website of Maldives' Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology has been hacked with a warning, Male-based news organisation Adhadhu reported on Sunday. A group called "Indian Cyber Force" took responsibility for the hacking in a message posted on the website's front page, the report said.

The hacking was done "in response to the Maldives' anti-India action", the message said. "This is just the beginning of the destruction, we will bring more to you," it stated. The Maldives should remember its history and how India had helped whenever the country needed help, the warning said.

However, the home ministry said the website was down due to a "technical problem". "Work is ongoing on solving the problem."

Adhadhu said this was not the first hacking action since the relations soured between Male and New Delhi following derogatory remarks by three now-suspended Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the report, the Juvenile Court's website and Auditor General's Office Facebook page were also hacked recently allegedly by Indian hackers over derogatory remarks made against PM Modi.

The bilateral relationship between India and Maldives has plunged since Mohamed Muizzu assumed power in Male. Muizzu's tilts towards China and a series of 'anti-India' actions have turned the sentiments in India, which has been the first responder in times of crisis in the island nation.

Last month, when Male allowed China's research vessel to dock at one of its ports, Maldives' main opposition parties expressed concerns about the Muizzu government's anti-India stance. The two opposition parties underscored India's role as Maldives' "most long-standing ally".

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats said, "The current administration appears to be making a stark pivot towards an anti-India stance. Both, the MDP and The Democrats believe alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country."