Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is likely to arrive in India next week on first standalone visit: Report

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is likely to visit India next week starting October 7, ANI reported. It will be Muizzu’s second visit to India, after first visiting in June during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, said he plans to visit India “as soon as possible”. “I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship,” ANI quoted Muizzu.

Muizzu is expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi on October 7, sources said. He is likely to travel to three cities Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to Indian Express reported.

Unlike his predecessors, who made the first port of call to New Delhi after assuming office, Muizzu travelled to Turkiye first and to China for his first state visit in January. He visited New Delhi on June 9 to attend Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

On October 2, Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, met the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and reflected on the close, neighbourly relations between India and Maldives.

The two also explored potential new avenues further to strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Khaleel said, “It was a pleasure to meet with High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar today. As this was my first meeting with the High Commissioner in my new role, we reflected on the close, neighbourly relations between the Maldives and India. Our discussions also focused on ongoing cooperation, as well as exploring potential new avenues to further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries.”

India recently extended budgetary support to the Maldives government by rolling over the $50 million Treasury Bill for another year at the Maldivian government's request.

The Muizzu government has adopted a conciliatory approach following a period of strained relations between the Maldives and India. Since taking office, Muizzu has implemented several unconventional policies regarding India-Maldives relations. His presidential campaign prominently featured the slogan ‘India Out’, emphasizing the removal of Indian troops from the Maldives as a key focus.

Earlier this year, President Muizzu thanked India for its support in easing the Maldives’ debt repayment and expressed hopes for stronger ties, including a potential free trade agreement.