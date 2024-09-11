Mamata to meet medics? Junior doctors write to Bengal CM seeking appointment

RG Kar case: Protesting doctors in West Bengal have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking an appointment to meet her to discuss the ongoing impasse, following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

The medics said that they were open for a meeting “anytime and anywhere”, provided the entire discussion is streamed live. The doctors are still awaiting a response from the government.

Related Articles

The agitating doctors, who have been demonstrating outside Swathya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, for more than 22 hours, are demanding the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education (DHE), and the director of health services (DHS) from their posts.

They also demanded adequate safety and security measures for all women health professionals in the state.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier asked the doctors to call off the protests. “If protests persist daily, it disturbs the peace of the community. It has been a month since the tragic incident. I appeal to everyone to embrace the Durga Puja festivities and bring an end to the demonstrations," she had said.

Meanwhile, defying the Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 pm on September 10, the protesting junior doctors continued with their cease work for the 33rd day on Wednesday, pressing for justice for the medic who was allegedly raped and murdered at the state-run hospital last month.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was recovered from the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting a probe into the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.