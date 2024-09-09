'End protests, join Durga Puja festivities': Mamata Banerjee makes fervent plea as protests show no signs of dying down in RG Kar case

In the wake of the ongoing protests sparked by the brutal rape and murder of a young trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an appeal on Monday to the protesting doctors. Addressing the escalating unrest, Banerjee urged citizens to put aside their demonstrations and focus on celebrating Durga Puja, while also appealing to the striking doctors to return to their duties.

Related Articles

Banerjee emphasised the disruption caused by continuous protests, stating, “If protests persist daily, it disturbs the peace of the community. It has been a month since the tragic incident. I appeal to everyone to embrace the Durga Puja festivities and bring an end to the demonstrations.” The protests, which have included multiple ‘Reclaim the Night’ rallies since August 14, have drawn thousands to the streets, demanding justice and heightened safety for women in their workplaces.

In fact, social media on Monday were filled with fresh images of protests raging from various parts of Kolkata. In North Kolkata, for instance, a rally of rickshaw pullers was undertaken, with posters criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

The Chief Minister also addressed claims that she had offered financial assistance to the victim’s family, stating that these reports were unfounded. She clarified that while no monetary compensation had been offered, the state government is willing to assist with a memorial if the family desires. Banerjee criticised the notion that financial compensation was a suitable substitute for justice and accused some parties of using the tragedy for their own agendas.

Further, Banerjee revealed that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal had offered his resignation in response to the crisis, asserting the need for a law enforcement leader adept in managing the complexities of the Durga Puja period. The striking doctors had previously demanded the Commissioner’s resignation, citing a lack of confidence in the police's handling of the case.

In a bid to resolve the ongoing strike, the Supreme Court too today instructed the protesting doctors to resume their duties by 5 p.m. on September 10, 2024, with the assurance that no punitive measures would be taken against them. Banerjee expressed hope that this order would lead to the end of the strike, which has severely impacted healthcare services. According to West Bengal Health Secretary N.S. Nigam, the strike has resulted in the deaths of 23 individuals, with approximately seven lakh patients unable to receive treatment in outpatient departments and 70,000 patients denied care in inpatient facilities.