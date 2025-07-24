Mamata's minority fort under siege? TMC's Humayun Kabir plots regional party ahead of 2026

In a direct challenge to the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, party MLA Humayun Kabir has threatened to float a Muslim-majority regional political outfit if the party leadership fails to restructure its Murshidabad district unit by August 15. The move could potentially dent the TMC's minority vote bank in one of its most crucial bastions.

"I will wait till August 15. If there is no change or course correction in the district leadership, I have no option but to listen to the people, both Muslims and some Hindus, who are urging me to chart an alternative path," said Kabir, the TMC MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district.

Kabir further hinted that his proposed party would target constituencies in minority-dominated regions such as Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur, and parts of Nadia and South Dinajpur. "There will not be just one Humayun Kabir, there will be many," he said, suggesting a broader rebellion could follow within TMC ranks, drawing in dissatisfied members and community leaders.

A former Congress and BJP member, Kabir has had a turbulent political career and has often been at odds with his party. He stated that the new party would be launched on January 1, 2026, and contest 50 to 52 seats across Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, responded dismissively to Kabir’s ultimatum. TMC state vice-president Joyprakash Majumdar said the MLA had been show-caused multiple times and dared him to resign. "If he wants to float a new party, no one is stopping him. But first, he must resign. The party doesn't care for self-imposed deadlines. He can leave tomorrow if he wants," Majumdar said. "A party has rules. If you want to stay, follow them. Otherwise, the road is open," he added.

Unmoved by the warnings, Kabir insisted he would fight from a position of strength. "If I am forced to do this, I will not only win my seat, but several of my colleagues will also win. And when we do, we will negotiate with Mamata Banerjee from a position of strength," he said, leaving the door open for post-election bargaining in a potentially fractured Assembly scenario.

Kabir's threat has triggered sharp reactions across the political spectrum. BJP's Rahul Sinha dismissed his remarks, questioning his credibility. "He has no credibility. He has made tall claims before and done nothing. His effigies are being burnt in his own constituency. TMC workers are throwing shoes at his posters. Let him act first, then we'll talk," Sinha said.

Sujan Chakraborty, senior CPI(M) leader and central committee member, ridiculed Kabir's shifting political loyalties. "He has been in Congress, then BJP, then TMC, back to Congress, and again TMC. Now he's talking about a new party? This is not politics, it's opportunistic deal-making," Chakraborty said. “He says he is with Mamata Banerjee and also Abhishek Banerjee. So, if he is with both, then who is he rebelling against? This is just bargaining before ticket distribution.”

Kabir has insisted his grievance is not with the party's top brass. "My fight is with the district-level leaders who are corrupt and autocratic," he said, reflecting a growing discontent among grassroots workers and local leaders in several north Bengal districts.

The timing of Kabir's warning is significant, as the TMC has been attempting to consolidate its minority voter base amid signs of organisational erosion in regions such as Murshidabad and Malda. A split in these vote banks could complicate Mamata Banerjee's prospects in a region traditionally seen as a TMC stronghold, particularly in closely fought, multi-cornered contests.

(With inputs from PTI)

