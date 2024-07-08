Manipur: Rahul Gandhi lands in Imphal, set to visit violence-hit relief camps

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal to visit violence victims at the relief camps. He landed at Imphal airport earlier today and plans to visit the relief camps. This evening, he will meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

He is set to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 5:30 pm, followed by a press conference at the Manipur Congress office at 6:15 pm.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi visited the relief camp at Jiribam Higher Secondary School and extended support to the victims of violence there.

#WATCH | Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal, Manipur



"LoP Rahul Gandhi visits Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, meets victims of violence and offers support in their darkest hour. His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause," Congress wrote on X.

Shortly, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the relief camp at Sadbhavna Mandap in Tuibong, Churachandpur district, Manipur. Earlier today, he was in Assam where he visited flood-affected victims at a relief camp in Fulertal, Lakhipur. After his visit to Fulertal, Rahul Gandhi traveled to Manipur to visit relief camps at three separate locations.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year during clashes at a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU). The rally protested against the demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Recently, PM Modi stated in his Rajya Sabha address that the central government is working to restore normalcy in Manipur.

"The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur," PM Modi said.