'Marathi is the language of...': Fadnavis responds to RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark in Assembly

Amid a brewing controversy over RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark that people coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra, and that everyone should learn and speak it.

Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav in the state assembly, Fadnavis said, “I haven’t heard what Bhaiyyaji said, but the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra is Marathi. Everyone should learn Marathi and should speak the language.” He also stressed that his government respects all languages, adding, “If you love and respect your own language, you do the same to other languages. I am sure Bhaiyyaji will agree with me.”

The issue erupted after Joshi, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, remarked, “Mumbai does not have one language. It has many languages. Certain areas have their own language. The language of Ghatkopar is Gujarati. In Girgaum, you will have fewer Hindi speakers and more Marathi speakers. So it is easy that any individual coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi.”

The statement triggered sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena (UBT), with MP Sanjay Raut calling it “treason” and an insult to Maharashtra. “Marathi is our state language, and such a statement amounts to treason,” Raut said, demanding that Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, condemn Joshi’s statement and pass a resolution in the state legislature.

Raut further escalated the attack, stating, “The leader came to Mumbai and said its language is not Marathi. Should the state’s CM and the council of ministers tolerate this? Can he go and speak like this in Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Ludhiana, Patna, or Bengaluru, Trivandrum or Hyderabad?”

He also linked Joshi’s statement to Maharashtra’s Samyukta Movement of the 1950s, where 106 martyrs sacrificed their lives for the creation of Maharashtra with Mumbai as its capital. “Did 106 martyrs sacrifice their lives to hear this? Isn’t this an insult to Marathi language and Marathi pride?” Raut asked.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane defended Joshi, stating that his words were misinterpreted. “Whatever it is that Bhaiyyaji Joshi said is not an insult to any language. He said that besides Marathi, other languages should also come to Mumbai. He did not say not to use the Marathi language. His statement should be understood first and then a stand should be taken on it,” Rane said.

Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) over its past election slogans, Rane added, “Those who are speaking against him erected ‘Kem Chho Worli’ banners during elections. What right do they have to show such love for Marathi?”



