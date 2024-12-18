Massive breakthrough: Russia develops cancer vaccine, will distribute it for free from 2025

Russia has announced a groundbreaking development in cancer treatment with the creation of an mRNA-based vaccine designed to treat cancer patients. This revolutionary vaccine, set to be launched in early 2025, will be distributed free of cost to Russian citizens, according to state-run media reports.

The personalised vaccine, which uses genetic material derived from a patient’s tumour, will cost the state approximately 300,000 rubles (USD 2,869) per dose. The announcement was made by Andrey Kaprin, head of the Radiology Medical Research Centre of the Ministry of Health. "This vaccine aims to treat cancer patients rather than prevent tumour formation,” Kaprin stated.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, shed light on the sophisticated process involved in producing the vaccine.

"Now it takes quite a long time to build [personalised vaccines] because computing using a vaccine, or customised mRNA, should look like using matrix methods, in mathematical terms. We have involved the Ivannikov Institute, which will rely on AI in doing this math, namely neural network computing, where these procedures should take about half an hour to an hour," Gintsburg explained in an interview with TASS.

The vaccine uses components of the patient's tumour to train the immune system to identify and attack cancer cells. It helps the body recognise unique proteins, known as antigens, found on the surface of cancer cells. Once introduced, these antigens stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies, enabling it to target and destroy cancer cells effectively.

Cancer rates in Russia have been rising steadily, with over 635,000 new cases reported in 2022. Colon, breast, and lung cancers are among the most common types diagnosed in the country.

The new vaccine mirrors similar efforts underway in Western nations to create personalised cancer treatments. In the United States, researchers at the University of Florida recently tested an individualised vaccine on patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The vaccine showed promising results, triggering a robust immune response within two days of injection.

Meanwhile, in the UK, scientists are trialling a personalised vaccine for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Early findings indicate improved survival rates.