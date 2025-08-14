Kishtwar cloudburst: At least 10 feared dead, Machail Mata Yatra suspended due to incident

A massive cloudburst struck the Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district today, with authorities fearing potential casualties. At least 10 people are feared to be dead in the cloudburst that took place en route the Machail Mata Yatra in the district, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Following the cloudburst, the annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine has been suspended as all the resources have been mobilised to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, officials added.

Local administration has launched rescue operations and is assessing the damage in the affected area. Immediate arrangements for rescue and medical management are being prioritised to address the situation effectively.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said in a post on X that his office is in touch with the district administration, while adding that all measures for relief and rescue are being taken. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar, extending condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister's office is in touch with the district administration and all the measures for relief and rescue are being taken," the office of J&K CM wrote on X.

Previously, Union Minister Jitendra Singh communicated with Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, regarding the situation.

Singh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Just spoke to DC Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving an urgent message from LoP Jammu and Kashmir and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. A massive cloudburst in the Chositi area could result in substantial casualties. The administration has immediately swung into action, and the rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made."

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma confirmed that rescue operations have been launched in the affected area.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said that he was anguished by the incident and added: "Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured."

He also directed civil, police, army, NDRF, and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to those affected.

The cloudburst has significantly impacted the region, raising concerns about the safety and welfare of residents. Rescue operations are underway to mitigate potential harm.

Further details regarding the impact and casualties, if any, are awaited as rescue teams continue their operations in the affected areas.