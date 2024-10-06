Massive drug bust: Authorities seize Mephedrone, raw materials worth Rs 1,814 crore from Bhopal factory

In one of the biggest operations, authorities have seized synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone (MD) and its raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said.

The joint operation was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, he said in a post on X (formally Twitter) on October 6.

“Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of Rs 1814 crores!,” Sanghavi said.

The minister said the dedication of the law enforcement agencies is truly commendable.

“This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society,” he said.

The latest development follows seizure of over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi’s Mahipalur last week.

Delhi Police’s investigation into the Rs 5,000-crore drug racket has uncovered an extensive network stretching across international borders, including London and Dubai. The information emerged following the initial interrogation of the accused, including Tushar Goyal, the alleged kingpin behind the racket.

During questioning, the name of Virendra Basoya, a resident of Sarojini Nagar in South Delhi, came up as a central figure, India Today reported. Basoya is allegedly operating a massive drug syndicate from Dubai. Last year, Pune Police seized Rs 3,000 crore worth of 'Meow Meow' drugs, and Basoya's name had surfaced in connection with the case.