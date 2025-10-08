A massive fire broke out on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway late Tuesday night after a truck carrying LPG cylinders exploded following a high-impact collision near Sanwarda in Dudu. The tanker driver died in the accident, and seven vehicles were completely destroyed in the resulting blaze.

The explosions were so intense they could be heard from kilometres away, with flames visible up to 10 kilometres from the site. Thick black smoke rose into the sky as the fire consumed multiple vehicles. Videos from the scene show people fleeing on foot and in vehicles while successive explosions continued.

According to police reports, a tanker rammed into the stationary LPG-laden truck from behind. The truck had been parked outside a roadside hotel while the driver stepped out for a meal and was reportedly attempting an illegal turn. The force of the collision triggered an instant fireball, followed by a series of explosions as the gas cylinders ignited one after another.

Traffic on both sides of the highway was halted immediately. Dozens of fire brigade vehicles from Dudu, Bagru, and Kishangarh rushed to contain the blaze. Police cordoned off the area, and senior officials, including IG Jaipur Rahul Prakash, oversaw rescue and relief operations. The highway reopened after nearly five hours.

Two to three people, including the tanker driver, sustained injuries. The driver of the colliding vehicle received primary treatment at a local hospital in Dudu, according to CMHO Jaipur-I, Dr Ravi Shekhawat. No one has been admitted to SMS Hospital, Jaipur.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, on site under the direction of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, said the situation is under control. He added that drivers and cleaners of some involved vehicles remain missing, and authorities are actively searching for them.

The incident draws comparisons to a similar tragedy 10 months ago in Bhankrota, when a gas tanker explosion on the same highway killed 19 people, highlighting ongoing safety concerns on the route.