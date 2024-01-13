Massive fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Dombivli East, no casualties yet

A huge fire broke out in Dombivli East, Mumbai, on Saturday. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell has confirmed that there have been no reported injuries thus far. The incident occurred at Casa Aurelia building in Phase 2 of Lodha Palava township in Dombivli East around 1:23 pm.

Rescue teams successfully evacuated everyone from the six floors that were engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown, as authorities continue their investigation.

The Times of India reported that the fire was due to a short circuit on the 8th floor and extended to numerous apartments in the building.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a building at Khoni Palava near Dombivli. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty reported yet.



Rescue teams said as the building was recently constructed, residents only occupied up to the third floor. The fire reached apartments up to the 18th floor.

After hours of efforts, the firefighting teams successfully brought the fire under control, and cooling operations are on.