Business Today
Massive fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Dombivli East, no casualties yet

The fire was due to a short circuit on the 8th floor of the building, which then extended to different floors and flats in the building.

The incident occurred at Casa Aurelia building in Phase 2 of Lodha Palava township in Dombivli East

A huge fire broke out in Dombivli East, Mumbai, on Saturday. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell has confirmed that there have been no reported injuries thus far. The incident occurred at Casa Aurelia building in Phase 2 of Lodha Palava township in Dombivli East around 1:23 pm. 

Rescue teams successfully evacuated everyone from the six floors that were engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown, as authorities continue their investigation.

The Times of India reported that the fire was due to a short circuit on the 8th floor and extended to numerous apartments in the building.

Rescue teams said as the building was recently constructed, residents only occupied up to the third floor. The fire reached apartments up to the 18th floor.

After hours of efforts, the firefighting teams successfully brought the fire under control, and cooling operations are on.

Published on: Jan 13, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
