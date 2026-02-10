Mathura tragedy: Family of five found dead; police suspect mass suicide

A family of five was found dead inside their home in Mathura’s Khapparpur village on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of mass suicide, according to news agency PTI.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife aged around 32 and their three children. “They were found dead inside a room of their house,” he said.

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Police said they recovered a suicide note from the spot.

A video made by the patriarch of the family was also found on his mobile phone, besides a message written on a wall.

The police received information about the incident from Manish Kumar’s brother. When the children did not come out in the morning to play, Manish’s brother jumped the wall, broke open the door and found the family members dead. Some villagers were with him.

In the alleged suicide note written by Manish Kumar, the 35-year-old said that he and his wife are willingly ending their lives and nobody is responsible for their deaths, according to the police. He was troubled by some problems and was not able to share them with others, Circle Officer (Mahavan) Shweta Verma said, citing the suicide note.

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Calling it an unfortunate incident, Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said Manish recorded a video on his mobile before the incident.

In the video, Manish said that he is willingly taking the extreme step. He also mentioned that he recently sold a plot to someone for Rs 12 lakh and had also received money from the buyer.

The district magistrate said the chief minister has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide full support to the family and probe the matter from all angles.

SSP Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway. Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap also visited the mortuary in the afternoon