Strait of Hormuz: ‘Jag Laadki’ carrying 80,886 MT of crude oil reaches Adani Ports Mundra

Strait of Hormuz: Amid the disruption in supply of crude oil, a third ship has arrived at India to add to the nation’s energy imports. The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil, has arrived at Adani Ports Mundra in Gujarat.

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The crude oil had made its way from the UAE and was loaded at Fujairah Port.

This comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia. Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, sending the global energy ecosystem into a tailspin.

The ‘Jag Laadki’ arrives after two such vessels – MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG – arrived on March 16 and 17 after crossing the Strait of Hormuz three days earlier.

The ‘Jag Laadki’ measures 274.19 metres in length, and has a deadweight tonnage of approximately 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of about 84,735 tonnes.

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India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas and 60 per cent of its LPG needs.

Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, more than half of India's crude imports, about 30 per cent of gas and 85 to 90 per cent of LPG imports came from Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies.

India is maintaining a consistent naval presence under ‘Operation Sankalp’ to ensure India-flagged ships pass securely. The Union Shipping Minister is actively monitoring the situation, the government said.