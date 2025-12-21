May scale down diplomatic presence in India over envoy security concerns: Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on December 21 said Dhaka may consider scaling down its diplomatic presence in India if the security situation worsens, in the wake of a protest outside its High Commission in New Delhi over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh.

“We will go down that road if the situation warrants… For now, we will keep our faith in India to do its bit,” Hossain said at a press briefing, reacting to the demonstration held on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

While clarifying that he had no definitive proof, Hossain said there were reports of threats being made against the Bangladeshi High Commissioner. “Why would anyone come there just to threaten him?” he asked, adding that the envoy’s family has felt unsafe since the incident.

India, however, dismissed claims of any security breach. “There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. He added that around 20-25 people had gathered to protest the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker who was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on December 20.

The demonstrators, Jaiswal said, raised slogans demanding justice and protection for minorities in Bangladesh before being dispersed by the police within minutes. He stressed that India remains committed to ensuring the safety of all diplomatic missions in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India has termed the killing of Das “horrendous” and called on Dhaka to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. In a strongly worded statement issued today, New Delhi said it had conveyed its concerns to Bangladeshi authorities and was closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, conflicting narratives continue to emerge over the circumstances surrounding the lynching. While Bangladeshi media cited blasphemy allegations as the trigger, a local Rapid Action Battalion official told The Daily Star that no evidence had been found of Das saying anything blasphemous on Islam .

Threat to Indian High Commissions in Bangladesh

Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh have faced rising attacks and security threats this month amid nationwide unrest, prompting New Delhi to take significant protective measures.

Protesters in several Bangladeshi cities, including attempts to storm the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong and demonstrations near Indian missions in Dhaka and Rajshahi, have heightened concerns over the safety of diplomatic staff and facilities. These incidents occurred amid violent nationwide protests following the death of anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which also saw vandalism at media houses and clashes with police.

Advertisement

India has been forced to indefinitely suspended visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong and temporarily closed other visa centres in Rajshahi and Khulna, citing security incidents and threats near its missions. The suspension will remain until further notice while authorities assess the situation.

These developments follow broader security concerns around Indian diplomatic premises, including reinforced security around the Indian Assistant High Commission office and visa centres across Bangladesh.