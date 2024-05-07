scorecardresearch
Business Today
Mayawati sacks nephew Akash Anand as her successor, BSP national coordinator

Lok Sabha elections: Akash Anand was named as Mayawati’s successor in December 2023.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former UP CM Mayawati on Tuesday removed her nephew Akash Anand as her successor. She said she sacked Anand from key party posts till he becomes 'politically mature'. Anand was named as Mayawati’s successor in December 2023.

In a post on social media platform X, Mayawati wrote: “Along with promoting other people in the party, I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and his successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being separated from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity.”

Mayawati said the “leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar.” 

She also said that Akash’s father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party.

Published on: May 07, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
