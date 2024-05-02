MDH, Everest spice row: FSSAI extends spices investigation amid contamination concerns

India's food safety regulator FSSAI has now ordered testing and inspections at all spice-making companies, widening an investigation into the sector as global regulators look into suspected contamination in two popular spice brands, MDH and Everest.

In April, Hong Kong suspended sales of three spice mixture made by MDH and an Everest spice mix for fish curry.

Later, Singapore also ordered a recall of the same Everest spice for fish curry, flagging high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and can even cause cancer if consumed for a long time continuously.

MDH and Everest products are widely popular in India. They are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America.

FSSAI has now ordered officials to conduct "extensive inspections, sampling and testing at all the manufacturing units", for powdered spices, focusing on those making curry powders and mixed spice blends for local and foreign sales.

"Each of the product sampled will be analysed for the compliance with quality and safety parameters," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in a statement.

FSSAI also said that checks would be made for any presence of ethylene oxide, which is banned in India, and "appropriate actions will be initiated as fit" after testing was completed.

(with inputs from Reuters)