Spice row: MDH, Everest spices now under Australia food safety agency’s scanner

Indian spices ban: After Singapore, Hong Kong, and Maldives banned spices sold by Indian companies MDH and Everest, these are now under the scanner of Australia’s food safety agency. Australia's food safety agency said on Tuesday that it was weighing accusations of contamination about some spices sold by these two companies to ascertain if a recall was required.



"We are working with international counterparts to understand the issue and with federal, state and territory food enforcement agencies to determine if further action is required in Australia," Food Standards Australia New Zealand told new agency Reuters.

The agency said that ethylene oxide is not permitted to be used as a treatment for foods sold in Australia. It added that ‘further action’ could involve a potential recall. Singapore too had ordered a recall of the Everest mix, while Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has reportedly sought details from Hong Kong and Singapore food safety regulators after the ban of certain spices exported by Indian spice brands MDH and Everest. The government has also sought details from MDH and Everest companies.

The ban on MDH and Everest spices comes due to the alleged presence of pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits in its spice. The brands had previously said that their products are safe for consumption. The brands, two of the most popular spice brands in India, are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America.

The US FDA is also gathering information on the matter, the report added.

Meanwhile, Maldives too has banned the sale of spices from Everest and MDH, stating that ‘ethylene oxide’ that is found in the spices is used to fumigate agricultural products and is not recommended for the use in food products due to potential adverse health effects.

Recent media reports also stated that there has been an increase in rejection of MDH exports by the US customs over salmonella contamination. The US authorities rejected 31 per cent of all spice-related shipments exported by MDH in the last 6 months.

