scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'MEA shouldn't teach me a lesson...': Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Centre over Bangladesh refugees row

Feedback

'MEA shouldn't teach me a lesson...': Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Centre over Bangladesh refugees row

Mamata Banerjee spoke about her commitment to sheltering Bangladeshi refugees under the United Nations Resolution after violent clashes over job quotas in Bangladesh.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Banerjee spoke about her commitment to sheltering Bangladeshi refugees under the United Nations Resolution after violent clashes over job quotas in Bangladesh. Banerjee spoke about her commitment to sheltering Bangladeshi refugees under the United Nations Resolution after violent clashes over job quotas in Bangladesh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for objecting to her comments about providing shelter to refugees from violence-hit Bangladesh.

"I know the federal structure very well. I was an MP seven times, I was a Union minister twice. I know the MEA policy better than anyone else. They shouldn’t teach me a lesson; they should learn from the system instead," Banerjee said.

Banerjee spoke about her commitment to sheltering Bangladeshi refugees under the United Nations Resolution after violent clashes over job quotas in Bangladesh. During a public event in Kolkata, she expressed her willingness to help those affected by the violence.

Mamata said, "If helpless people come knocking on the doors of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter," she said at the 'Martyrs Day' rally of the Trinamool Congress.

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry voiced its dissatisfaction with Mamata Banerjee's remarks, stating that her comments might cause confusion and mislead the public. The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged receiving a formal objection from Dhaka concerning Banerjee's statements.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that foreign relations are solely the responsibility of the central government.

"Under the Seventh Schedule -- List One -- Union List -- item 10 of our Constitution, the conduct of foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country are the sole prerogative of the Union government," Jaiswal said.

Published on: Jul 26, 2024, 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement