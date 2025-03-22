MEA slams US for shackling Indian deportees, demands changes in deportation protocols

India has "strongly registered" its concerns with US authorities over the treatment of deported Indian nationals, particularly the use of shackles on a flight that landed in Amritsar on February 5, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Singh confirmed that India has taken serious note of reports, especially regarding the restraint of women deportees, and continues to engage with the US to ensure humane treatment during repatriation operations. “The ministry has strongly registered its concerns… particularly with respect to the use of shackles, especially on women,” Singh stated.

The deportation in question involved 104 Indian nationals, flown aboard a US military aircraft—the first large batch repatriated under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The issue sparked widespread public and political concern across India.

Two more flights carrying deportees arrived in India on February 15 and 16. The US later clarified that no women or children were shackled on those flights, a claim Indian authorities also verified through post-arrival interviews.

Singh said the US Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place since 2012 allows the use of restraints on deportees for security reasons. While women and minors are “generally” exempt, the final decision lies with the flight officer in charge.

The US also informed the Indian side that no religious head coverings were removed during the flights and that requests for vegetarian meals were accommodated.

On the broader policy, Singh said the individuals deported were part of the ‘expedited removal’ process under the National Security Initiative led by the White House National Security Council. This process allows deportation decisions without judicial proceedings.

Asked about any reverse migration trends due to shifting US or Canadian immigration policies, Singh clarified, “No trends point towards reverse migration from either Canada or the US.”

He reiterated that India remains committed to accepting its nationals only after unambiguous verification of their citizenship and continues to emphasize the need for dignified deportation practices.

(With PTI inputs)