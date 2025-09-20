MEA voices concern over US H-1B visa policy, warns of humanitarian impact

The government of India has reviewed reports regarding the proposed restrictions on the US H-1B visa program, with ongoing studies by relevant authorities, including Indian industry, which has released an initial analysis to clarify misconceptions surrounding the program.

The Indian and US industries share a mutual interest in fostering innovation and creativity, and both are expected to engage in consultations to determine the best way forward, the MEA said in a statement.

The mobility of skilled talent between the two nations has been instrumental in driving technological advancement, innovation, economic growth, and competitiveness. Both governments will assess the impact of the recent developments while considering the broader benefits, including the strong people-to-people ties between the US and India, the MEA said.

The measure is anticipated to have humanitarian repercussions, especially in disrupting family units. The Indian government hopes that the US authorities will address these concerns appropriately, the statement added.

Trump admin’s latest move on H-1B visas

The Trump administration’s recent move to increase the annual fee for H-1B visa applicants has created a wave of concern among both US-based companies and Indian professionals. The new policy, signed into effect on September 19, 2025, introduces a $100,000 annual fee for all H-1B visa petitions, significantly raising the financial burden on companies hiring foreign workers.

The policy, which will affect applications filed after September 21, 2025, aims to curb the use of foreign labor in favour of US workers. This could have significant implications for industries heavily reliant on foreign tech talent, especially in Silicon Valley and various other sectors across the US.

Concerns over impact on Indian professionals: Indian professionals, particularly those in the tech sector, have been deeply impacted by the fee hike, with many fearing job disruptions and challenges in securing new roles. Indian IT companies, which are major employers of H-1B workers, have expressed concerns that the new fee could disrupt operations and hinder talent recruitment. According to industry body Nasscom, the move could jeopardize thousands of ongoing projects, particularly those where Indian talent is embedded in the workforce.

Exemptions and limitations: While the new rule applies to all H-1B visa holders, there will be exemptions for certain industries. Notably, healthcare and engineering workers will not be subject to the $100,000 fee, providing some relief to sectors that are currently in high demand.

US industry reaction

The new fee has already prompted reactions from major US corporations, including Amazon, which has issued an advisory urging its foreign employees, especially those holding H-1B visas, to return to the US before the new fee takes effect. Similarly, Microsoft and other tech giants have shown concern, emphasising the need for a balanced approach to immigration policies.